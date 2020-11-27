RAWLINS – The Rawlins Times is hosting a Christmas coloring contest for young artists where everybody can be a winner. Look for the coloring page to be inserted in the Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 editions.
The four age categories are birth to 2, 3-7, 7-11, and 12-16. The first-place winners will receive bikes, which were donated by Walmart; and the second-place finishers will win scooters, which were donated by Sinclair. Even if you don’t claim a top prize, participants can bring the coupon from the coloring form to Buck’s Sports Grill and receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of two adult meals.
The event is also sponsored by the Rawlins Downtown Development Association/Main Street, which is providing the judges.
Submissions are due to the Rawlins Times office at 522 W. Buffalo St. by Dec. 14. Winners will be chosen on Dec. 19. Follow www.facebook.com/downtownrawlins for updates.
