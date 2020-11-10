Tom Murry was born and raised in Rawlins. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. He had the rank of Petty Officer Third Class Signalman, SOG-3. He was stationed aboard the USS Picking- DD 685 Destroyer in Long Beach, California. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he moved back to Rawlins and married Judy Murry in 1970, raised four boys and worked on the railroad until retirement.
Judy Murry was born and raised in Saratoga. She served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1969. She earned the rank of Petty Officer Third Class Communications Yeoman, CYN-3. She was stationed at COMOCEANSYSCYNCLANTFT in Norfolk, Virginia. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, she moved back to Saratoga, married Tom Murry in 1970, and raised four boys in Rawlins.
Mykel Murry served in the U.S. Navy from 1996-2000. She had the rank of Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Hydraulics Mechanic, AMH-3. She was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN- 75) and the US Constellation (CV-64) while stationed at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. After honorable discharge from the US. .Navy, she attended college at Montana Tech and obtained a bachelor’s degree in occupational health and safety. She moved to Rawlins in 2006, where she and her husband (TJ Murry) have raised two children who are currently attending the University of Wyoming. She is employed by the state of Wyoming. She is the daughter-in-law of Tom and Judy Murry.
