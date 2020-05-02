CARBON COUNTY – Local officials were notified late yesterday by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County that an adult male over the age of 70 has tested positive for COVID-19.
The release further states that the man is a resident of Carbon County. The test was performed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health. He is now self-isolating at home.
The State of Wyoming along with the local Public Health will be doing case investigations at this time. More information to follow at a later date.
SITUATIONAL DEBRIEF
As of Friday press time there are 415 laboratory reported cases and 144 probable cases in Wyoming, these include: 8 in Albany, 2 (1) in Big Horn, 15 (9) in Campbell, 4 in Carbon County, 13 (9) in Converse, 5 in Crook, 108 (8) in Fremont County, 3 (1) in Goshen, 1 (2) in Hot Springs, 11 (4) in Johnson, 98 (47) in Laramie County, 6 (3) in Lincoln, 39 (10) in Natrona County, 1 (1) in Niobrara, 1 in Park County, 12 (4) in Sheridan County, 1 (2) in Sublette County, 11 (7) in Sweetwater County, and 65 (31) in Teton County, 6 (2) in Uinta, and 5 (3) in Washakie County. 373 cases have recovered across Wyoming. We have had 7 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming. Four of the 4 cases (there are now five cases) in Carbon County have fully recovered from COVID-19. Carbon County Public Health is currently investigating 60 COVID-19 like illness cases, 35 of those have recovered. We have one positive non- local resident hospitalized with COVID-19. We have 3 additional non- local positives.
If you have fever, cough, or influenza-like symptoms; if you have had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 please call Carbon County Public Health: 307-328-2607.
The Emergency Operations Center and Incident Management Team continue to collaborate and manage the incident.
A Carbon County website has been developed and is now live. The website is: https://www.carboncountywytogether.org/
A COVID-19 Resource Guide has been drafted and has been distributed. A copy of the guide can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JEhSA3l_UdCsBXleeHltjOjby77eRCwY/view?usp=sharing
Spanish: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1e9QFjbF2LKl9b8EdIWodthD0NK7JPakGJ2kYT1T2Dqs/edit?usp=sharing
Older residents and people with certain health conditions put them at higher risk of developing a serious or life-threatening illness.
The Carbon County COVID19 Incident Management Team’s current priority recommendations for Carbon County residents include:
Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
If you have fever, cough, or influenza-like symptoms; if you have had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19; or if you have traveled within the last 14 days to an area with widespread transmission, you should recover at home and call your provider or MHCC’s hotline at 307-321-5767 for a phone evaluation. You should not come to MHCC’s medical clinics. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, including difficulty breathing, you should dial 911.
Visit Carbon County Covid19 Response’s dedicated coronavirus Facebook page for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.