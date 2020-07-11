Church infill

Christ Lutheran Church in Rawlins has allowed local developer the authority to proceed with an infill at a subdivision of church property adjacent to and east of the church building.

 Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS — A few new residential lots will soon be established in Rawlins, as the city council gave their approval for a final plat on Tuesday.

There was some discussion to be had about a residential infill plat near the Christ Lutheran Church. In October, the church allowed local developer Jay Grabow the authority to proceed with the subdivision of church property adjacent to and east of the church building.

