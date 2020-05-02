RAWLINS – An early evening fire in the 900 block of Nieman Street near 11th Street destroyed a greenhouse and nearly an acre of grass adjacent to the greenhouse Tuesday. No other structures were damaged, but nearby buildings were threatened by the fire initially.
Units of the Rawlins Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call was received. Twenty firefighters worked the blaze and finally mopped up and departed at 5:24 p.m. Four units in all responded, including two fire engines, a brushfire truck, and the command vehicle. Battalion Chief Allen Robinson was the incident commander.
Although burning refuse and leaves are prohibited in the city of Rawlins, that is just what caused the fire, according to Robinson.
