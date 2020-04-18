SARATOGA — From donuts to virtual drinks, one Saratoga restaurant is leveraging all its assets during social distancing.
On Thursday, Firewater Public House bartender Emily Luparia was the featured guest on Instagram Live Tip Your Bartender for PUNCH, a nationwide online magazine that focuses on wine, spirits, beer and cocktails. PUNCH’s Instagram account has over 128,000 followers — or 80 times the population of Saratoga itself. Firewater’s entry was chosen from videos sent in from across the nation, and the other participants this week were from Brooklyn, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Los Angeles.
“Submissions included a brief Q&A about the bar, the staff and who will benefit from this initiative, as well as a video,” Talia Baiocchi, editor in chief of PUNCH said. “Danny’s story was compelling — the dedication to craft cocktails in a town of 1,600 people is something we simply wanted to celebrate.”
Every weekday afternoon, a bartender goes live on PUNCH’s IG and makes a cocktail in a virtual happy hour, as is the new norm, according to Baiocchi. Viewers are encouraged to tip directly to the bar team’s Venmo, and Bacardi matches all tips via a contribution to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.
PUNCH has a social-media driven presence, with followers online watching for unique ideas, Firewater owner Danny Burau said. When he entered Firewater’s video, he was already adapting to social distancing mandates, including a mid-March order from Gov. Mark Gordon that restaurants close to dine-in food service across the state. Restaurants are still able to offer curbside take-out or drive-through service, and Firewater has donuts and grab and go breakfast, along with lunch and dinner options.
In the midst of such a crazy time, Burau said he figured the chances Firewater would grab the attention of PUNCH could be slim, but saw no harm in entering. In fact, he just so happened to be working on a cocktail that fit the entry requirements.
“I thought, why not? What are the chances… but I entered, and then waited a week or two. I mean, small town Wyoming is probably not something they expected to go up on their radar, but it seemed like a cool thing to just try for,” Burau said. “Sure enough I got an email back on a Friday afternoon and was pretty excited.”
Baiocchi said that it’s easy for a nationwide brand like hers to focus solely on the bars people have been to, or those in big cities with national recognition.
“But part of our mission with Tip Your Bartender is to look beyond the obvious choices to bring bars that are well off the beaten path to our readers,” she said.
Burau said flexibility is inherent to operating a business in Wyoming, and he has drawn from that experience as he’s adapted to life during a global pandemic.
“I’ve seen it all over the valley,” he said. “With less expectation of what hospitality and what the tourism industry are doing here, I think that gives us more freedom to think outside the box… Without that preconceived conception of what should go on here, we can respond to this and come out of it a different way.”
Business owners in rural Wyoming have always found creative ways to survive, he said.
“Everyone quickly reinvented, rather than being down about it or upset,” Burau said. “They found ways to be nimble, and I think that probably statewide, that attitude persists.”
For Firewater, this means serving donuts like the traditional long Johns to lavender glazed and Oreo crumb, and offering house-smoked meat like ribs or entire chickens, all for pick-up.
“The community has been huge in supporting us, even more so than I’d anticipated,” Burau said. “That has always been my experience in Saratoga, in Carbon County and the valley. I think that that is part of the culture of Wyoming as a whole, that these small communities support each other in a way that makes it easier to come out of this sort of thing.”
And if a little attention comes Wyoming’s way via social media right now, all the better.
“That Wyoming has place is in the conversation — these places (featured by PUNCH) are really cool spots, and the fact that we are going to show up along with them in a cocktail thing is really cool,” Burau said.
