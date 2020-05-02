RAWLINS – There’s nothing like good food to heal the soul.
On Wednesday, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County staff as well local first responders were treated to free barbecue. Rotating in shifts, nurses, doctors and EMTs scurried out to the front of the hospital, where they were served pulled-pork sandwiches courtesy of Michael’s Big City Steakhouse.
“It helps out a lot,” said hospital EMT Rhonda Martin, who said she couldn’t disclose how many extra hours she’s worked. “It takes the stress off of all of us.”
Hospital CEO Ken Harmon praised the effort, saying the hospital was “blessed.”
“Mike and his staff have done a lot to help the community,” he said. “We are very grateful for this wonderful meal.”
As of Friday, Carbon County has investigated at least 60 COVID-19-like cases. Meanwhile, four of five confirmed novel coronavirus cases regarding Carbon County residents have made full recoveries, according to the public health office.
