CASPER – On March 23, a Federal Grand Jury in Casper indicted David Ray Cesko, a former Rawlins doctor, on 32 counts of “distributing and dispensing a controlled substance, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.”
Dates suspect prescriptions were written were between Nov. 7, 2014 and May 9, 2017.
According to court records, Cesko is accused of dispensing eight different drugs including thee schedule II, two schedule IV and one schedule V substances. Substances ranged from hydrocodone to promethazine with codeine.
The three schedule II drugs seem to be the most commonly prescribed, making up most of the indictment. These drugs were dispensed in quantities of up to 180 pills per prescription. Liquid drugs were prescribed in quantities up to 240 mL per prescription.
Cesko is accused of three counts of “distribution and dispensing of (a) Controlled Substance to (a) Person Under 21 and Pregnant, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.”
He is also accused of eight counts of “Distribution and dispensing of (a) Controlled Substance to (a) Person Under 21 without a legitimate medical purpose...”
In addition, the longtime doctor was accused of an additional 21 counts of distribution and dispensing of a “controlled substance, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice” to other “unidentified “persons.
With being accused of violating these numerous Federal drug laws, Cesko is facing up to 860 years imprisonment and up to $32,000,000 in fines.
The Assistant U. S. Attorney, Stuart S. Healy III has asked for Cesko’s detention prior to trial. Cesko is in jail at this time.
Cesko’s arraignment is set for next Tuesday in Casper before Federal Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich at 1:15 pm. At that time the trial date will be set, and it will also be decided if he must remain in jail until his trial or if he can be released.
An estimated trial date of early June is considered likely due to Federal laws concerning speedy trials. This case must come to trial within 70 days. The estimated time for this trial is more than five days.
Cesko’s problems with proper prescribing of drugs goes back to at least 2005 when he agreed to take training on better record keeping and prescribing controlled substances. His license to prescribe controlled substances was suspended in 2017 and he turned in his medical license in August of 2018.
