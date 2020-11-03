RAWLINS --The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting a “Flags for Heroes” fundraiser in observance of Veterans Day. Community members and organizations are invited to honor the heroes in their lives by sponsoring a decal for $25.
A hero can be someone you admire or idealize including military personnel, first responders, health care workers and family members, according to a press release.
“Today is a brand-new day and we want to celebrate the people that have made a difference or are making a difference. These people have carved out the trail, cheered us on, and stood tall in the face of adversity. The first ever local Flags for Heroes is our way to honor and celebrate the life they lead and the people they’ve helped,” said Kim Withers, CEO of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.
Decals are available for sponsorship through Friday, Nov. 6. They will be displayed at the Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union branch on Saturday, Nov. 7, and will remain up on display through Sunday, Nov. 15. Each decal will include the name of the individual it is in honor/memory of.
All proceeds benefit the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation and will go toward supporting local communities and nonprofit causes, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.