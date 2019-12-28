To get things moving again, heavy equipment was brought in by Union Pacific and the Hulcher derailment contractor from Denver to clear the track right of way from the train derailment that happened east of Hanna on Thursday morning. Workers prepare to work through the night to get the tracks open again.
A Union Pacific freight train after it derailed early Thursday morning between Medicine Bow and Hanna in Carbon County.
Richard Hodges, Rawlins Times
To get things moving again, heavy equipment was brought in by Union Pacific and the Hulcher derailment contractor from Denver to clear the track right of way from the train derailment that happened east of Hanna on Thursday morning. Workers prepare to work through the night to get the tracks open again.
Richard Hodges photos, Rawlins Times
A late-day long shot of the Union Pacific railroad derailment at on Thursday at County Road 115, crossing 9.5 miles east of Hanna along Wyoming Highway 30. The wreck completely blocked both the east and west tracks of the railroad for two nights.
CARBON COUNTY – A Union Pacific freight train derailed between Hanna and Medicine Bow early Thursday morning, closing down both lines of the Union Pacific Railroad across America, according to a UP spokesperson.
A portion of the eastbound train left the tracks 9 ½ miles east of Hanna near 3:30 a.m., where Carbon County Road 115 crosses the railroad tracks leading to the Palm Ranch and the old Carbon Cemetery. The train engines did not derail, and no one was injured, but 21 cars did derail, the UP reported.
