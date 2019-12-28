CARBON COUNTY – A Union Pacific freight train derailed between Hanna and Medicine Bow early Thursday morning, closing down both lines of the Union Pacific Railroad across America, according to a UP spokesperson.

A portion of the eastbound train left the tracks 9 ½ miles east of Hanna near 3:30 a.m., where Carbon County Road 115 crosses the railroad tracks leading to the Palm Ranch and the old Carbon Cemetery. The train engines did not derail, and no one was injured, but 21 cars did derail, the UP reported.

