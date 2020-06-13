Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Travelers take a break from Interstate 80 on Thursday morning at the Ft. Steele rest area in Carbon County. After WYDOT received a $20 million BUILD grant, it gets set to expand parking areas and climbing lanes at the rest area.
FT. STEELE – Though it was listed among 10 rest areas slated to close indefinitely as a cost-saving mechanism, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials say a rest area near Rawlins on Interstate 80 will close while it is expanded — and is the only one on the list with definitive reopening plans.
In fiscal year 2018, WYDOT was awarded a $20 million BUILD grant for the I-80 Winter Freight Improvement Project, which also requires 20% state matching funds. Renovation plans for the rest area at Ft. Steele include two truck parking areas, each with about 80 spots. Construction will include truck climbing lanes and the two truck parking areas along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, according to WYDOT Public Affairs manager Doug McGee.
