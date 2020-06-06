Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
1 of 2
Ryan Park is one of the few communities in Carbon County without its own museum, so members of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association included it in its petition to create a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, which was discussed at the Carbon County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Ryan Park is one of the few communities in Carbon County without its own museum, so members of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association included it in its petition to create a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, which was discussed at the Carbon County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Carrie Haderlie, Rawlins Times
The purpose of starting a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District is to ensure that the Saratoga Museum can stay open beyond the next few years, Saratoga Museum Director Kimberly Givens said Tuesday.
CARBON COUNTY – Though most Carbon County residents agree the communities’ museums are vital to historic preservation and education, there is some disagreement about how to fund those facilities.
The Carbon County Commissioners held an hour-long public hearing on the proposed Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District Tuesday, hearing from several citizens in the process. Wyoming state statute allows for the creation of special tax districts, established on petition of landowners and after public hearing and local referendum. Supporters of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association gathered 668 signatures on a petition this spring to propose a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, which would reach from Saratoga town limits to the “outside Saratoga voting precinct” and the Ryan Park voting precinct.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.