CARBON COUNTY – Though most Carbon County residents agree the communities’ museums are vital to historic preservation and education, there is some disagreement about how to fund those facilities.

The Carbon County Commissioners held an hour-long public hearing on the proposed Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District Tuesday, hearing from several citizens in the process. Wyoming state statute allows for the creation of special tax districts, established on petition of landowners and after public hearing and local referendum. Supporters of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association gathered 668 signatures on a petition this spring to propose a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, which would reach from Saratoga town limits to the “outside Saratoga voting precinct” and the Ryan Park voting precinct.

