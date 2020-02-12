SARATOGA – There was plenty of snow for this year’s fourth annual skijoring competition held at Buck Springs arena Saturday through Sunday just east of Saratoga.

Attendance is hard to gauge at this event, but it drew a good crowd, with lots of fresh snow and sunny blue skies and temperatures in the 40s and only a light wind. Some 230 vehicles were counted in the parking area along the racetrack.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.