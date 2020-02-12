Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
There was no time for skier Josh from New Zealand, who not only fell before crossing the finish line but also dropped his tow rope and lost several rings during Saturday’s skijoring competition in Saratoga.
Richard Hodges, Rawlins Times
Skier Will Faust, pulled by Marie McClaren on her horse "Annie," clears the last jump during Saturday’s skijoring competition in Saratoga.
SARATOGA – There was plenty of snow for this year’s fourth annual skijoring competition held at Buck Springs arena Saturday through Sunday just east of Saratoga.
Attendance is hard to gauge at this event, but it drew a good crowd, with lots of fresh snow and sunny blue skies and temperatures in the 40s and only a light wind. Some 230 vehicles were counted in the parking area along the racetrack.
