RAWLINS – The remaining bare shelves and stainless-steel kitchen countertops weren’t empty for long.
Within moments, bundles of non-perishable food items began to flood in from the alleyway, turning the kitchen into what looked like a garden of groceries.
Counter and shelf space weren’t enough. Some of the bundles, as well as the large cardboard boxes filled with various things like pasta and canned vegetables, either had to be placed on the floor or in a different room.
By late Monday morning, when the volunteers were finished, St. Vincent de Paul, a local social organization and community food pantry, would see almost 4,000 canned goods fill its storage spaces. Those goods are subsequently piled into a food basket and given to people in need.
According to Candie Zumbrennen, a marketing and communications assistant at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, a percentage of Monday’s total donation was the gratuitous product of a friendly challenge.
“We thought it would be a fun idea to see who could come up with the most non-perishable food items to donate to St. Vincent de Paul,” Zumbrennen told the Rawlins Times on Monday. The “Fun Squad,” a hospital committee that aims to promote employee engagement, originally came up with the idea.
So, recently, the hospital, as well as Rawlins’ fire and police departments, decided to put their pride to the test. Within a certain timeframe, these community institutions started to collect as many food items as they could.
After Monday’s final tally, the hospital prevailed, donating 1,634 canned goods to St. Vincent de Paul. The fire department’s 691 canned goods came in second, while a respectable 346 placed the police department in third.
Although not a challenge participant, on Saturday the local boy scout troop came up with 1,260 canned goods for the local food pantry.
“I thought it was awesome,” Mary Kay Albrechtson, St. Vincent de Paul president, said of the friendly challenge. “It made ‘em work a little bit harder maybe to be the winner.”
Rawlins firefighter Hans Pederson said the area has a “pretty active volunteer fire department” and that they personally “bought food” and “collected stuff from what they did around the community.”
“It’s amazing that people who help the community year round really come together around Thanksgiving and Christmas to make sure everyone has a good holiday,” he said.
And food drives like this aren’t an uncommon occurrence. Throughout the year, said Albrechtson, St. Vincent de Paul holds various drives, which helps provide thousands of food baskets to county families and residents each year.
According to their total count, since January St. Vincent has provided 1,286 food baskets to the public. Broken down, more than 200 adults and 100 children are fed on average each month by the food pantry.
Back when St. Vincent started some 30 years ago, food-basket inquiries were so few that volunteers simply delivered to people’s houses. Now, with a great increase in orders, said Albrechtson, “That’s just not possible.”
Instead, every week, Albrechtson noted, there’s plenty of people usually come to St. Vincent once a month for their basket pick-up. And, on Monday night, a local girl scout troop volunteered to assemble all the baskets.
Just before the hospital began unloading the bundles from a pick-up truck in the alley, Zumbrennen was asked her thoughts on this entire effort.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” she said. “I moved away a few years ago, and it wasn’t until I came back just two years ago that I got a greater appreciation for what Rawlins really is, people loving their hometown and helping their neighbors.”
“I think that’s what this drive is going to represent. We really, really do care about our community and our neighbors. And I hope this will help.”
