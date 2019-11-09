RAWLINS – Residents with non-permitted pole barns and unattached garages on their property could be at risk of receiving a slap on the wrist.
During a Tuesday workshop, city officials and councilmen discussed making possible changes to Title 19, zoning ordinances.
One major change could include implementing and enforcing a 10-year grandfather clause for property owners who did not obtain a permit or variance before building certain structures on their lot.
If enacted, the city can legally force any violator to tear down any non-permitted structure that doesn’t adhere to setback, height, among other municipal requirements. Meanwhile, they can also enforce monetary fines for every offender.
Specific Title 19 language can be found in the municipal code book, which can be found at http://www.rawlins-wyoming.com/DocumentCenter/View/12176/Title-19---Zoning?bidId=
But the city is still skeptical about what sort of public reactions that may ensue if they enforce what could be considered unfair regulations.
“Technically, we can do that,” Danielle Gross, city operations manager, said of enforcing more stringently. “But I think it’s going to create a lot of issues.”
Gross said residents who’ve already spent money on building non-permitted structures, which, up until this point, have not been enforced, could be forced to get rid of them.
Additionally, Gross said new homeowners could be liable for inheriting a property that’s in violation, thereby incurring extra costs. This is why the city’s planning committee, the entity charged with proposing amendments to Title 19, currently wants to go forward with everything already grandfathered in.
Instead, said Gross, the proposal is to actually start enforcing a new amendment once it’s passed after a third public reading.
“It’s easy to deal with it if it’s happening now,” she said.
According to Mayor Steve Nicholson, however, excluding a grandfather clause could cause people to simply build something void of any civic oversight before the new ordinance is in place, which could take up to weeks if not months to pass and enact.
“If that’s the case, I’m going to go build a shop somewhere real quick,” he said.
Nicholson also said enforcing a grandfather clause would only affect a few residents whom are currently in violation.
“You’re not making something detrimental to the community, the ones that have followed the rules,” he said. “It’s those few that are going to get their hands slapped for what they did.”
Nicholson even suggested extending the grandfather clause further than 10 years.
The city itself isn’t much of a cookie-cutter layout. From its very foundation to the onslaught of additions and subdivisions, every neighborhood has its own infrastructural distinctions.
For instance, councilwoman Linda Smith noted, homes in Ward 1, or “South Side,” underwent various changes in the past, from splitting houses into duplexes and rendering garages into living quarters. Which means, if the city were to move forward without a grandfather clause altogether, it could force many South-Side properties into complying with new rules.
Despite this, DeBari Martinez emphasized the need to actually enforce regulations, saying, “We’ve allowed this to go on for a long, long time.”
He pointed out instances of junkyards and nuisance vehicles, as well as non-permitted structures, inducing constituent phone calls and complaints. He said that, whether it’s a nuisance (Title 8) or zoning regulations, his ward isn’t being checked as much as other city districts.
“And then you got other areas, if you did that, we’d be in trouble,” he said of nuisances and unregulated pile-ups. “If we took that salvage yard to Happy Hollow and stuck it up in a residential area, I tell you what, we’d might not all have a job.”
“Those people up there, I think most of them have a little bit of money and can get an attorney and challenge it. But where I live, there’s a lot of people that don’t have that kind of money and they have to tolerate those types of things.”
In addition to adding a possible grandfather clause for non-permitted structures, the city addressed possibly extending parking permits for campers used for residential purposes, parked specifically on private property. They also discussed enforcing certain regulations on shipping containers.
