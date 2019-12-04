CARBON COUNTY — A Hanna Marshal has been praised for his work using less than lethal force when taking a suspect into custody last week.
Marshal Jeff Neimark responded to a hostage situation on Nov. 26 at the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow after the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received 11 emergency calls related to a man holding a gun in each hand and taking someone hostage.
According to a news release issued by the marshal:
Around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, Neimark heard about the calls over his radio, including ones about a male suspect assaulting a woman and throwing chairs inside of the hotel. He was at his office at the time.
He heard that a sheriff’s deputy was responding to Medicine Bow, but Neimark was concerned about the situation escalating quickly and how long it would take the deputy to make it to the scene due to the snow- and ice-covered roads. He let the dispatchers know that he was able to respond to the hotel and the sheriff’s office allowed him to assist.
While en route to the hotel, Neimark received multiple updates from the sheriff’s office, including that the suspect had two guns (one in each hand), three magazines and was pointing one of the guns at the building. It was also reported that the suspect caused damage to several vehicles parked outside of the hotel. When Neimark was about five minutes away from the scene, he learned that the suspect was pointing a gun at someone and taking a hostage.
Neimark instructed the dispatchers to place the Medicine Bow school on lockdown and to have an ambulance respond and be prepared near the scene.
Dispatchers informed Neimark that many residents in Medicine Bow were arming themselves due to the situation. He instructed them to place a code red emergency notification, letting residents know to stay in their houses and lock their doors.
“When we are responding to these types of calls, we really don’t know fully what is occurring,” Neimark wrote in the release. “Usually in these types of situations, events are rapidly evolving. In this case, it appeared to have evolved from a person throwing chairs to assaulting a woman to a suspect pointing his gun at someone along with a possible hostage situation.”
Once he arrived at the hotel, Neimark located and encountered the suspect, deploying less than lethal munitions. He stated he deployed two drag-stabilized bean bag rounds, an OC-pepper round and a C.S. round, also known as tear gas.
The sheriff’s office then took the suspect into custody and EMTs came in to look at patrons and employees of the hotel who were injured during the incident. Neimark learned that the suspect caused thousands of dollars in damages by breaking windows and damaging property.
“I believe some of the broken property is historic and cannot be replaced,” he wrote. “This also included damage to numerous vehicles parked in front of the hotel. There were reports of other patrons assaulted inside the Virginian Hotel by the suspect.”
Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal and Undersheriff Shawn Kelly thanked Neimark for his assistance and for saving a life, respectively. Neimark thanked both of them in the release, noting that time was of the essence. He added that the marshal’s office has responded numerous times to Medicine Bow to assist the sheriff’s office and that they work so well together because they have the same goal: protecting lives.
“When you go into a situation like this with backup far away, you just think about saving lives and protecting people,” he wrote. “This is what we train for, this is what we do. Whether it’s one office, three or give, we go to where the threat is and stop it.”
