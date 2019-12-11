CAPSER – Hanna Elementary School competed this past weekend in the First Lego League Robotics Team competition. Coach and principal Jason Greenway said the team did fair, as he expected, since this was their rookie year.
“They learned a lot and gained skills in many areas: teamwork, working under pressure, persistence, coding and robot design, challenges facing cities today, problem solving, and of course they had fun!” Greenway said.
The team consisted of ten 4th-6th graders, and the team worked under the event theme of “City Shapers,” where they focused Hanna and all of the abandoned/derelict buildings in town.
“We also completed 3 Robot Game Rounds which are scored by a judge/referee, we did fair on this,” said Greenway. “We improved after each round. We would like to thank Sinclair for sponsoring this trip and making this amazing experience possible for our students!”
