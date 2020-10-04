RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins has received free videos from CGI Communications to help promote economic development. A videographer visited last week, according to a press release, but it takes more than two days to capture everything great about the community. The public is invited to send photos of what they enjoy about living in Rawlins
Examples include:
-- You, family and/or friends enjoying your favorite activities in Carbon County, whether that’s going to the lake, eating out, and everything in between.
-- Restaurants and other businesses: photos of your products, staff, buildings, etc.
People can email photos of their favorite things to Rawlins Community Relations Coordinator Mira Miller at crelations@rawlins-wyoming.com. Photos will be submitted to the CGI Communications producer, who will decide which images to include. According to the release, everyone who shares photos will be required to sign a photo release for the city of Rawlins and CGI Communications. The photos may also be used for other marketing purposes in the future, such as websites, brochures and Facebook.
For more information, contact Miller at 307-328-4500 extension 1022.
