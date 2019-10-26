RAWLINS – What would account for 9% of building electricity, the Carbon County Higher Education Center aims to install solar panels on the covered shelter just south of its main campus.
During a Carbon County School District 1 board meeting on Thursday evening, Higher Ed. Executive Director Dave Throgmorton encouraged district officials to invest about a $11,000 match with Rocky Mountain Power’s “Blue Sky” initiative grant to bring the $56,000 project to fruition.
The grant would defray up to $44,835 for the project, while the district’s match would receive a return on investment based on how much energy savings the solar panels produce.
“In the long run this will be a savings not only for the district,” Throgmorton said, “but it will be a savings for the taxpayers of Carbon County School District Number One.”
According to Eric Concannon, a spokesperson for Lander-based company Creative Energies LLC, the intended location for installing this photovoltaic system is ideal, given the diagonal shape of the storage unit’s roof. He said the location is “uniquely accessible” and that no other structure must be built to “support the solar.”
Creative Energies, said Concannon, would install a 25-kilowatt system. The 19-year “beneficial corporation, which, with every system built, donates money toward solar power projects to help children in unstable countries, has installed similar systems throughout the Cowboy State, including at the airport in Rock Springs as well as at an engineering company in Laramie.
“We’re basically putting the biggest system we can in for this facility,” said Concannon.
But this isn’t the first time this idea has surfaced. What’s been a conversation at the Higher Ed. Center since 2013, it was three years ago that Creative Energies offered to complete the project; however, nothing came out of it.
And in the world of advancing technologies, since then solar project costs have decreased, said Concannon.
Meanwhile, if approved, the project would include student participation. During construction, said Throgmorton, students would have the chance to shadow project electricians.
Additionally, Thromorton said that once the project is finished, a weather station counsel, which will highlight wind speeds, UAV light and solar efficiency, among other logistics, will be assembled and installed inside the Center by a high school computer system design class.
The added academic opportunity, said Throgmorton, would act as a “catalyst” in preparing students for the ever-changing world of energy production.
“If we are not teaching about solar energy in our course work,” Throgmorton said, “We are not doing students any favors.”
