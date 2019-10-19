RAWLINS – Other than their loads of paperwork, there’s never a dull moment for the Thin Blue Line.
One second, it’s off to a domestic violence disturbance. Another second, it’s back to headquarters for write-ups. Then, when that’s all finished, it’s back to the street to tackle another unpredictable case.
During a meeting with local press at the Rawlins Police Department on Thursday afternoon, however, police officials explained there’s more to the badge than apprehending perps and writing mountains of testimonials.
“We’ve been shorthanded for years now,” Lt. Daria Hooper said. “And the applications don’t seem to be coming in.”
Since 2017, through attrition and spending cuts the Rawlins Police Department has been down at least three full-time positions, adding extra work for those currently on the force.
“The city goes through financial issues through the years and the raises haven’t been there,” Hooper explained. “It’s something that needs to be addressed, and it will help with retention.”
Just this past year, the City allocated an additional $6,500 stipend to be paid amongst the department’s 18 officers, including their two lieutenants and chief Troy Palmer.
And unlike (or like) other small towns in middle America, the picturesque, red-cliffed City of Rawlins has its fair share of crime. Over the past few months, in fact, local media have covered things like armed standoffs, suspected drug rings and seemingly countless other related occurrences.
According to Hooper, the City falls just short of having one of the highest area averages for serious calls per officer. At an average 23.94 uniform crime reporting calls per officer, Rawlins takes second to the City of Casper, which boosts 25.16 calls per officer.
Meanwhile, Hooper also noted that the RPD deals with 27.72 arrests per officer, which is one of the highest rates in Wyoming.
“We are a very active, busy department,” Hooper said, “and I don’t think people realize that.”
It’s, of course, dangerous work. The moment an officer opens the door of their squad car and approaches a vehicle, there’s an entire gamut of unfavorable possibilities running through their brain.
“It’s the unknown… you don’t know what they just did,” said Hooper. “They could’ve just murdered their wife and here we are. They may be a convicted felon and they’re not going down. Or it could just be grandmother who was speeding a little bit.”
Whichever the case, for some time, the Rawlins Police Department has dealt with controversy, which compelled them to sit with local media in the first place.
In 2015, they came under scrutiny for the killing of John Randall Veach, a suspect who tried evading authorities and was later discovered to be unarmed. The two officers involved in the shooting were eventually found not guilty of criminal charges by a Uinta County prosecutor, while the State of Wyoming had to subsequently agree to pay more than a $900,000 civil settlement to the Veach estate.
Both officers then cleared drug testing and psychological evaluations and are still on the force to this day.
Other mishaps, meanwhile, such as a road rage incident carried out by an off-duty RPD officer against a local mother earlier this year, have occurred.
In response, some Rawlins residents, like Tonya Lewman, have voiced during several recent City Council meetings their misgivings toward police misconduct. And just recently, police and city officials sat down with Lewman to personally address these grievances.
On Tuesday, Lewman wasn’t all the way satisfied with the meeting, as she still expressed concerns over these controversies. She did, however, acknowledge the tough aspects of the job.
“(Officers) are first and foremost human, and any human can make mistakes in judgement,” she said.
“I do think the police are working to improve, and I hope their time with the radio and the newspaper will help to show and highlight these areas,” she later added. “I appreciate the good police officers we have here, and anything the town can do to make their job better, I wholeheartedly support.”
Again, Thursday’s meeting with local press revealed that being a police officer in Rawlins isn’t like the old comedy show “Reno 911” or the cult classic film “Super Troopers,” which the officers did cite as some of their favorite cop comedies.
Instead, aside from combating the nation’s meth and opioid epidemic (last year, Carbon County literally sued 15 pharmaceutical companies), while working in “4 on, 3 off” shifts in what’s considered an adversarial climate, the Rawlins Police Department still needs to fill in the blanks.
According to Palmer, not a lot of people are applying to be cops anymore. Back in the 1990s, the department was flush with about 40 or so applicants at a time. By 2001, said Palmer, “We had 14.”
And on top of paying salaries and benefits, it costs the city about $40,000 just to put a new cadet through training, with officials not seeing a monetary return on the invest about two or three years following the bill.
“That’s when it does breed the injustices and things of that nature that go along with that,” Lt. Rick Hooper said on Thursday. “You don’t want that. So you can’t lower your standards at that point in time.”
This is why the police intend on staying proactive.
“I can guarantee you that if we weren’t a proactive department, it’d be ten times worse,” Rick Hooper said. “If we want to sit there and bury our heads and let things go, it’d be bad for the citizens in general.”
And like Lewman said, the department is already taking steps in the right direction. Even with lower staff numbers, they take time to conduct all sorts of various public relations.
According to Palmer, there’s nearly 20 “extra curricular” things they do.
There’s the school resource officer who interacts on a daily basis with Rawlins youth. They’re currently using recruiting on social media. They train various local institutions year round on all sorts of dangerous situations.
Meanwhile, they manage parades, conduct DUI classes, search for federal grants. And, amid all the chaos, which is clinically proven to wear on first responders, they even provide “911 tours” for kindergartners and first-grade students.
“There’s a lot that we do that I think that we take for granted,” Palmer said. “It’s a daily thing that we do, so we just don’t realize what we do for the community.”
And by the time they try and leave their work outside of their front doors, they still have to live out their personal lives.
Palmer, for instance, loves riding his Harley-Davidson. Daria Hooper is keen on the great outdoors Carbon County, Wyoming has to offer, while she also coaches youth basketball. Officer Chad Bracken can be seen dishing out assists during basketball league at the local recreation center, while he’s been featured in hunting magazines for his prowess behind the bow or trigger.
They’re just like everyone else.
“We’re humans,” said Rick Hooper. “We’re as human as the badge.”
And as for the people they arrest, it’s necessary, they say, because they have the best interests in the community, and they realize that that’s likely the worst day they’re having in their lives.
To apply for a dispatch or officer position, please visit the Rawlins Police Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RawlinsPoliceDepartment/, or call the department at (307) 328-4530
