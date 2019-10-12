RAWLINS — Members of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce and the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Board of Trustees gathered on Wednesday evening to usher in the area’s new $3.32 million family clinic with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Just before anything was cut and Rod Waeckerlin, the hospital board president, shook hands with chamber executive director T.J. White and was handed a commemorative certificate recognizing the event, hospital CEO Bob Quist acknowledged everyone involved in making the new clinic happen.
“This is an exciting time for everyone,” Quist said. “I came in late, so I’m not going to take credit for it, but we have some people here that definitely can take credit.”
The clinic, a 7,500 square foot, architecturally modern looking building located at 300 3rd. St. in Rawlins, includes several cutting-edge amenities. There are 12 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, in-house X-Ray capability, a separate call center, and a classroom available for meetings and public use, according to its advertisement.
Following the ceremony, board president Rod Waeckerlin declined an interview with the Rawlins Times, saying, “If you want anything from me” then “send me an email,” and that he was “not prepared” for an interview.
On Friday, Waeckerlin sent the Times an email, stating another reason why he originally declined the interview was that “he did not want to detract from the opening” but that he’s still willing to do a follow-up interview.
Wackerlin, however, in response to several follow-up questions regarding the clinic, later expressed his disappointment with the Times and that their questions are simply trying to cause “controversy” when the issue was already addressed publicly during a Carbon County Commission meeting.
Most of the questions sent to Waeckerlin went unanswered.
The new gadgets, the added space, and the pristine waiting room of the hospital’s latest clinic formerly stood as the Waeckerlin-owned Bi-Rite pharmacy, which stirred controversy when originally reported.
Since then, months after preliminary talks for the project began, the hospital board has been mired in allegations regarding the clinic, first brought to the attention of local press by an anonymous hospital employee.
According to that employee, not only did Waeckerlin own the building and property, former board president Henry Hewitt, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Hewitt & Associates, was accused of brokering the deal.
That claim is currently unsubstantiated, however. Also, last September, when pressed on the matter, Hewitt told the Times that he did not make money off the purchase.
“Not a dime,” he said.
During a Thursday interview, Quist said he didn’t know which real estate agency did in fact facilitate the purchase because he’d only been named interim hospital CEO since January of this year. Former CEO Dana Barnett was replaced by Quist due to reasons addressed in executive session.
Waecklerin received $625,000 of the $3.35 million budgeted of public funds budgeted by the hospital for his property, while the Elks Lodge, which owned the lot on the east side of the property, sold their part for $50,000.
As for Waeckerlin, the Times did confirm that he recused himself from all project negotiations, adhering to Wyoming’s “Ethics and Disclosure Act,” which thereby absolves him from being prosecuted for any notions conflict of interest.
“He’s not supposed to participate in any way,” Wyoming Press Association Attorney Bruce Moats told the Times last year. “He has done what he was supposed to do.”
In the Cowboy State, meanwhile, according to hospital attorney Abbi Forward, it is illegal for any “public official” to make a profit from “public funds.” The law, however, only pertains to elected officials – the hospital board is comprised of members appointed by the Carbon County Commission.
Quist, who’s represented many small, rural hospitals throughout the past decade, also said on Thursday that it’s not uncommon to see projects “intermingle” because “people have influence throughout the county and it’s a small county.”
Additionally, the board had very little options when hunting for a new clinic location, Quist added.
“So, it just so happened to be there weren’t many properties, other than starting from scratch somewhere, that were available that would work well for the project itself,” he said. “And I think you can see from the way it turned out that it was outstanding for what we needed to do.”
It was about six years ago when the hospital opened its Spruce Medical Clinic, which was a smaller building located at a strip mall on W. Spruce Street. That clinic was leased, however, and its doors have been closed since August.
For the hospital, which has been charged with trying to retain local patients who may usually travel to places like Casper and Ft. Collins, Colo. for their healthcare needs, it’s argued that a new clinic would help bolster this tough task.
This, in many respects, is true.
Since its inception, the new clinic has attracted four new doctors, which will be on site during new clinic hours. This includes two family and two nurse practitioners, which essentially doubles the size of clinical providers, said Quist.
“We’re hoping those (patients) consider coming back, now that we have four providers, all of whom purchased and closed on homes within the county,” he said. “So they’re going to be here for awhile.”
The clinic is also in a more centralized location, Quist added.
Lastly, Quist did highlight during the interview the qualities of the new clinic, while he he said the project came under budget.
“One of the more positive things that we expect out of it is, it’s just a nice patient environment,” he said. “They’ll have a good experience there – less stress. But it also provides us the opportunity to expand.”
The new Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Family Practice Clinic is now receiving patients. Call (307) 324-8494 to book an appointment.
