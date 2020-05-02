CARBON COUNTY – One of the physicians from Memorial Hospital of Carbon County cautioned viewers during a Facebook live stream on Thursday, saying they shouldn’t be too complacent seeing the low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
“For example, if someone is a contractor worker just here for a project and they test positive for COVID, that number will be assigned to their home county, not us,” emergency physician Greg Johnson explained. “We don’t want to have a false reassurance that we’ve only had four cases in the county. We’ve seen ill patients that we were unable to test.”
During the stream, osteopathic doctor Duane Abels told viewers that of the four confirmed county cases, one patient had to be sent to the Wyoming Medical Center in serious condition, while the other three patients have been quarantined at home and “are doing well.”
This was the third livestream the hospital has hosted over the past six weeks, talking with local viewers about the pandemic and how it’s affecting Carbon County. The stream lasted around one hour and is available for viewing on the hospital’s Facebook page.
One viewer expressed concern to the doctors about a potential surge of cases in the county. Some models have predicted that Wyoming will see a surge in cases sometime in the early days of May.
Abels explained that the hospital has a “surge plan” in place, in case the county does see a massive influx of COVID cases. Physician Stephanie Chiu noted that the hospital staff has prepared for a surge, but with limited supplies, that could be an issue.
“We’ve made a lot of preparations by separating the physical space and getting a lot of things in place so we can be prepared as we possibly can be,” she said. “That’s the problem we’ve run into all over the world, we don’t have enough healthcare providers. So we’ll be prepared as we can be.”
Abels also thanked the volunteer nurses who have come out of retirement to help the local healthcare providers.
Another viewer asked about the process of what happens to a patient who has the virus, which Chiu walked them through. For example, if a patient went to the Family Practice Clinic, they would be sent to a separate room and be checked for symptoms. If they are sick enough to be hospitalized, they will be sent to MHCC. If not, they will be sent home with oxygen and physicians will routinely check in on the patient.
Currently, everyone who enters the hospital (patient or staff) has to submit to a temperature check. If they have a fever, they will have to go through further steps.
Both Chiu and Johnson confirmed during the stream that patient numbers are down both in the clinic and the emergency room, with the physicians noting that people are being more cautious and mindful, so they’re seeing less emergencies and illnesses.
The doctors also touched on medicines being touted as possible cures of COVID, but Abels made one point clear.
“If we don’t get a vaccine, hopefully people will get immune and the virus won’t spread as severely as it has before,” he said.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.