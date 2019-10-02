RAWLINS – In the past, some Memorial Hospital of Carbon County patients may have asked themselves why they’ve incurred overlapping medical bills after they’ve received care.
On Thursday, Nancy Tanner, a hospital business office manager, told the board of trustees that patients whom defray medical costs using Medicare, which only charges one service per day from the same facility, are double billed when they use multiple facilities within 24 hours.
So, if someone has a check-up at one of the hospital’s four clinics and that same day is sent for further lab tests at the main hospital, since both facilities share the same National Provider Identifier, which is intended for billing purposes, the costs overlap, Tanner said.
“We’re not getting paid for both,” she said, “so we’ve got to combine them.”
Tanner looks to implement this newly devised concept, as well several additional ideas to perhaps mitigate some of the billing issues the hospital has encountered in recent memory, which has been spurred by the fact that payment methods have changed dramatically over a short time.
In 2007, said Tanner, out-of-pocket costs comprised 12% of medical revenue. Today, that number has increased to 45%. This means the number self-pay patients, which have bloated due to changes in deductible and co-pay options, now almost lineup evenly with those whom are privately insured.
This has caused some additional headaches on the collection side of things, especially when it comes to pinpointing what exactly insurance policies will pay for.
In fact, according to a 2017 study conducted by the State of Wyoming, 16% of Carbon County’s population are insured, leaving exact costs a tad more vulnerable for debate.
In light of this, Tanner said her office will be introducing what’s called a “charge estimator,” which will electronically provide any medical costs up front so as the patient knows what they’re paying for before being billed after any medical-related visits.
“We’re going to be able to give (patients) an idea of what it’s going to cost for their services that day,” Tanner said. “Where, up until now, that’s just not something we’ve ever done.”
When people come in for services and receive a subsequent bill, Tanner added, “They’re upset because of the price.”
And being self-pay patients have pervaded in recent memory, Tanner said her office proposed plans to local banks that would provide discount incentives for people looking to acquire medical loans. She also proposed the idea of providing medical care credit cards.
“We have to figure out how we’re going to help these people pay their medical bills, and by doing the loans through the banks and the discount up front for that and setting them up on a payment plan, a lot of those things can do nothing but help us,” Tanner said. “The charge estimator will help us be able to collect more money up front so we can anticipate exactly what the insurance is going to pay.”
Additionally, Tanner said the hospital now intends on implementing new statements, which will assign new account numbers to the date of service. Based on a patient’s Guarantor number, that patient will receive a statement that lists each assigned account number for any given day, as opposed to receiving a separate statement for date of service.
“They won’t be getting a statement that says this is not a bill,” Tanner said. “They’ll be getting a statement when and only when the balance has become patient responsibility.”
Tanner also said new electronic signature pads have recently been installed, which will cut down on paper copy, the hospital will hire an additional worker to cover various responsibilities, and the hospital considers extending main office hours.
In response, the board expressed enthusiasm going forward.
“We’re here to help you,” said Rod Waeckerlin, board president. “We know we’ve got an issue, we know we’ve made headway, but we want to fix it. If it takes some additional income, or additional insight, or some additional IT stuff, we’re all in.”
Tanner was asked to provide further updates regarding these upgrades later this year.
