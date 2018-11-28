RAWLINS — Intermountain Healthcare and Wyoming Medical Center staff presented a joint proposal to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Management Research Committee Monday evening.
Wyoming Medical Center Chief Executive Michele Chulick told the committee early on during the presentation, it would provide healthcare affiliation and Intermountain Healthcare would provide management services, as well as add a quaternary partnership in case one goes out of state.
Intermountain Healthcare Vice President Jim Sheets said it could provide administrative IT and financial services. Sheets was unable to give expense estimates without further knowledge of the services the county would want to see.
“Obviously, we would work that out with the county commissioners what that arrangement might look like, for how long and what the costs are,” he said.
Intermountain Healthcare Senior Medical Director Bill Beninati told the committee it would like to increase the amount of telehealth used locally. The company currently offers about 50 clinical services by telehealth, including mental health.
Beninati further said the partnership would create a quaternary partnership in which residents could talk to doctors in other places – also by video – rather than just in state.
Chulick said the telehealth would add different costs depending on the type.
Intermountain Health has traditionally charged for telehealth based on a prescription mode of how many calls might be made during the year. Wyoming Medical Center can provide the setup and the hospital would have to pay for the internet.
“I think in rural settings we are going to see three or four different telehealth connections, and depending upon the services being offered, some of its gonna be prescription,” Chulick said.
Sheets said he doesn’t anticipate any reduction in staff due to the programs.
Chulick said the partnership would allow the two companies to work together in find physicians which have been hard at times to find in Wyoming.
Although intermountain Healthcare and Wyoming Medical Center have never had a joint agreement together. Wyoming Medical Center has had a joint collaboration with Colorado Children’s Hospital. Chulick said it would take four to six weeks to develop the committee to determine the specific management and clinical goals and services, and a few months to negotiate a contract. Sheets said the management side would take three to six months to negotiate a contract.
Sheets added they would look into a contract with the county that would be about three to five years long.
Upon contact, Sheets said Intermountain Healthcare would train staff in Carbon County rather than have many staff members travel to Utah for training.
Chulick upon questioning said they currently do not have an agreement with Intermountain and could enter an individual agreement as well.
