The Incident Management Team would like to discuss the newest guidelines regarding the public wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), PIO Jacquelin Wells said in a Tuesday press release.
PPE shortages are currently posing a tremendous challenge to the US healthcare system because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare facilities are having difficulty accessing the needed PPE and are having to identify alternate ways to provide patient care. The CDC has offered optimization strategies, contingency strategies, and crisis strategies for PPE that can help stretch PPE supplies when shortages are anticipated.
CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. We now know from that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
CDC further recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue. People who are sick should stay home and not go into crowded public places or visit people in hospitals. Workers who are sick should follow CDC guidelines and stay home when they are sick.
If you choose to wear Personal Protective Equipment, please educate yourself on proper donning and doffing of PPE. I have attached infographics for proper use.
In another Tuesday press release, Wells stated the following:
“At this time there are 212 reported cases in Wyoming, these include: 4 in Albany, 9 in Campbell, 4 in Carbon County, 4 in Converse, 1 in Crook, 38 in Fremont County, 3 in Goshen, 8 in Johnson, 45 in Laramie County, 4 in Lincoln, 26 in Natrona County, 1 in Park County, 12 in Sheridan County, 1 in Sublette County, 5 in Sweetwater County, and 40 in Teton County, 3 in Uinta, and 4 in Washakie County,” she said. “Fifty two cases have recovered across Wyoming. 3 of the 4 cases in Carbon County have fully recovered from COVID-19. Carbon County Public Health is currently investigating 8 COVID-19 like illness cases. Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has one COVID-19 like illness that is being hospitalized.”
