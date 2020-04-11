RAWLINS – Toilet paper shortages in the early days of the pandemic caused some problems for the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, but operations are returning to normal, facility staff said.
“At first, we saw quite a few flushable wipes, but it’s starting to taper off,” said Rob Nulle, a Rawlins Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant operator. “In the beginning, when people couldn’t get toilet paper, people were looking for alternatives, and that was difficult for us.”
Alternatives flowing into the plant included paper towels and wet wipes, which clog equipment, allowing other solids to spill into the system, damaging water pumps.
As businesses closed in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders, Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Stevie Osborn said the facility also experienced an influx of cooking grease.
“We think that was probably due to a lot restaurants doing some deep cleaning,” Osborn explained. “When it comes through, it plugs up the small holes in the Helisieve we use to separate the larger solids from the water.”
A Helisieve is a fine screen used in wastewater treatment to separate, convey and dewater solids for removal to a landfill. Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Daniel Rodriguez said cooking grease liquifies during the cooking process, but when dumped into the sewer system, its temperature drops and the grease returns to a solid state.
“When it clogs the Helisieve, the channel (of wastewater) runs a bit high,” Rodriguez explained.
As the channel fills, solids spill into the system without being processed, wreaking havoc on the treatment systems further down the line.
Fortunately, the plant installed a new wastewater grinder about a month ago, which masticated the influx of toilet paper alternatives, reducing stress on the system as a whole, Nulle said.
“If we run without the grinder on, we see toys, hair ties and all sorts of things,” Nulle said. “But, the new grinder just chops everything into tiny, little pieces, so we don’t really recognize what’s coming through.”
The new grinder could have cost the city about $30,000, but the previous grinder was under warranty when it failed just prior to the pandemic. Rodriguez said the only cost to the city for the new equipment was shipping.
“We have it in our budget to buy a new grinder next year, so now we’ll be able to have a backup for the down times,” he explained.
As people ease into self-isolation, the waste flow has normalized, and Rodriguez said operations running smooth again.
Outside the plant, however, COVID-19 is spreading through Wyoming and facility staff are taking steps to protect themselves and their families.
Osborn said the scientific community was still unsure if the virus could be spread via wastewater.
“They’re trying to develop a paper test to find out whether it can come through the wastewater,” she explained. “But right now, we’re protecting ourselves as if it could.”
Rodriguez said staff regularly use Personal Protective Equipment throughout the work day, but usage has increased in recent weeks.
“We’re practicing social distancing, washing our hands even more than normal and going through a lot of rubber gloves,” he added. “We’re not taking chances with rips and tears or reusing gloves.”
Gloves are in high demand and the plant typically receives its supplies from the city, but now, Rodriguez said he is looking for other avenues for supply in case the city’s cache runs low.
If a member of the team contracts COVID-19, Rodriguez said staff are cross trained in both water treatment and wastewater treatment, so the two teams can help each other pull through during a staff shortage.
For the most part, however, the pandemic isn’t much different than the average day at the wastewater treatment facility, Osborn said.
“Every day we have nasty things coming through the water,” she said. “We use the same precautions and treat it the same as any other waste. We’ve got a really good system and do our best to get the gross stuff out of the water.”
