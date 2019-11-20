SARATOGA – The much-anticipated report on the Saratoga town government’s accounting system was delivered to the Saratoga Town Council at their Nov. 5 meeting. It was conducted by the Cheyenne accounting firm Childress Accounting and Consulting.
After months of discussion about perceived problems with the Town’s books and its accounting system, primarily by Councilman Jon Nelson, the Council agreed to hire an outside accounting firm to study the system.
This hiring was the result of Council action taken at a “15-minute” special council meeting held in the afternoon of Sept. 20. It was held at the “insistence” of Nelson, to hire a firm to “do something about the existing accounting system … (because it is) very difficult to understand …” from the story published in the Times Sept. 25.
This five-page written report confirmed that changes needed to be made, according to James Childress, in his 20-minute verbal report to the council. He is a CPA and the owner of this firm.
“I (was) engaged to review the accounting system (used by) the Town, and to provide recommendations and assist in processing these recommendations for improvements to the accounting system,” said Childress in the first paragraph of his report.
“I did not conduct a specific investigation to determine the existence of fraud…” wrote Childress, in the last paragraph of his five-page report.
He recommended that the Town should prepare “a monthly financial statement report that clearly shows the fund balances …” This recommendation was made after explaining that “in a situation where cash is pooled, as it is for the Town … then one fund can very clearly incur expenses against cash ‘belonging’ to another fund” with some exceptions.
This statement answers a much-discussed concern within the community about whether the town should be borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.
The Childress Firm was hired originally for $2,750 to “provide recommendations for improvements and assisting with implementing an accounting system that will meet your present and anticipated future accounting and reporting needs,” according to a Sept. 25 Times story.
Childress was rehired by the Council to implement the eleven points of his written report. The cost of this new work was not specified, only estimated by Childress at “at about one half the cost of an audit.”
