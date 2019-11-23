The Rawlins Family Recreation Center indoor shooting range is slated to get new flooring and shooting bays in 2020, pending approval of a National Rifle Association grant application. During the Rawlins City Council meeting Tuesday, councilors unanimously approved a request from Patti Hays, Rawlins Family Recreation Center superintendent, to authorize an application for $86,000 from the NRA Foundation.
“The flooring in the range is original to the building, which is 32 years old,” Hays said, explaining flooring in the range office and shooter prep area would also be replaced. “The flooring will cost about $50,000. The second part of the project is we’d like to replace the shooting booths, since they’ll be taken out during the renovations.”
The new booths would be safer, sporting bullet proof paneling between each bay, and would allow shooters to easily access the target-mounting system, which is difficult for some users in its current state.
If approved, the NRA grant monies would be pulled from funds raised in the state and would fund the entire project with no match required from the city, Hays said.
“We plan to do the floors with a poured rubber finish,” she said. “It’s cushion, which will help the shooters in their stance, but also dampen the sound a bit. It’s also a lot easier to clean up.”
The new booths could also dampen noise in the range, she added.
“We will replace the bays with something sleeker, modern and safer,” Hays said. “The old bays didn’t require they have all the protections the new ones do. Plus, they look nicer, and we notice that when people have nicer equipment, they tend to take better care of it.”
The facility is 25-meter range built to facilitate small bore rifles, archery, black powder and handguns up to a .44 Magnum. The range is open November-April.
“Our range isn’t just used by the public,” Hays said. “We host a lot of law enforcement training. We have 4H, junior rifle league and other leagues use it. We have tournaments up there, and individuals can use it to support their training courses.”
Bi-Rite Sporting Goods Owner Mark Carrico said the indoor range benefits both firearms’ owners and businesses.
“I think I’ve definitely sold more pistols since it opened,” Carrico said. “It’s biggest benefit is it allows people to shoot all year long. It’s hard to shoot pistols with gloves on in the cold.”
Carrico opened his store in 1958 and has been selling firearms ever since. Rawlins has a strong community of shooters, and he said he’s glad to see the city continuing their investment in the sport.
“I think it will definitely benefit the community,” Carrico said. “The range is like anything else, you got to keep it up, and if you want it to take care of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.