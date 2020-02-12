RAWLINS – Since Friday, outside specialists have been trying to mitigate damaging water leaks inside Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, according to a hospital spokesperson.

With specialists pinpointing the problem to the building’s hydronic heating system, it was shut down to prevent any further water damage from occurring, hospital spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle told the Rawlins Times on Tuesday morning. The damage was so significant, Hinkle said some inpatients were outsourced to surrounding hospitals in Rock Springs, Casper and Laramie.

