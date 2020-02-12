Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
As Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins defends against water leakage issues found in their hydronic heating system, staffers have had to improvise to prevent further damages. Here, a CT scanner on the first floor sits under a tent on Tuesday morning.
As Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins defends against water leakage issues found in their hydronic heating system, staffers have had to improvise to prevent further damages. Here, a CT scanner on the first floor sits under a tent on Tuesday morning.
Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times
Items inside the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County gift shop are displayed under large sheets of plastic on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku photos, Rawlins Times
Dealing with multiple water leaks, the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County pharmacy had to be closed down. In the meantime, a prescription drug vending machine has been placed in the cafeteria.
RAWLINS – Since Friday, outside specialists have been trying to mitigate damaging water leaks inside Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, according to a hospital spokesperson.
With specialists pinpointing the problem to the building’s hydronic heating system, it was shut down to prevent any further water damage from occurring, hospital spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle told the Rawlins Times on Tuesday morning. The damage was so significant, Hinkle said some inpatients were outsourced to surrounding hospitals in Rock Springs, Casper and Laramie.
