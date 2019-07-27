RAWLINS – A state fire marshal investigation has so far confirmed there to be no foul play behind a fire that severely damaged the interior of a downtown Rawlins business on Wednesday afternoon.
According to John Rutherford, Carbon County fire warden and chief of Rawlins Fire Department, investigators spent hours on Thursday identifying fire patterns inside the Three Fiddlers restaurant on W. Cedar Street.
Erik Siwik, a fire investigator with the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, told the Rawlins Times yesterday that these residual traces reveal that the fire was likely “unintentional.”
“Just based off the scene examination, there’s no reason to believe that it wasn’t an accidental fire,” Siwik said. He also said this conclusion was made through conducting various interviews.
According to Siwik, officials have also yet determined the exact cause of the fire, however. To do so, said Siwik, involves a “process of elimination.”
“We’ll start going in and we’ll start looking for everything in that building that could potentially start a fire, and determining whether it did or did not start the fire,” Siwik said. “We’re still waiting on some follow-up information. We can’t definitively say at this point”
At about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Rutherford said first responders received word of a possible fire at Three Fiddlers. A little after 1 p.m., local firefighters showed and performed an interior attack.
The entire block between third and fourth streets on W. Cedar Street was closed off by authorities for hours.
Rutherford said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the fire, and an additional 45 minutes to fully extinguish and control it.
No one was reported to be inside the building, while no one suffered any injuries. Some first responders, however, said Rutherford, were treated by on-site medics for heat exposure.
The structure, which was built circa 1925 and is officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was also left intact.
“The biggest problem is the fact that buildings that old have gone through many renovations,” Siwik said. “They have a lot of hidden spaces that fires can get into.”
Siwik praised the promptness and response time of local firefighters.
“We probably would’ve had a total loss,” he said. “They had a very, very good save of the fire… They did a fantastic job.”
Once the threat was expelled, the interior was described by authorities as “messy.” Slabs of ceiling tile were visibly halfway melted off the tie beams, while all the light fixtures and bar bottles were covered in soot.
The material of the ceiling, said Rutherford, “really added to the damage of the building.”
On Thursday, Rutherford told the Times that the fire originated in a seating area on the west side of the building.
According to Kelly Gutierrez, a Domino’s Pizza assistant manager who was doing paperwork next door at the time of the fire, she smelled what seemed like gas or diesel around 12:30 p.m.
“I couldn’t quite tell what it was,” she told the Rawlins Times.
A half hour after detecting the smell, Gutierrez said customers came into Domino’s and informed her that the restaurant next door was on fire.
Gutierrez said she subsequently saw smoke billowing out of Three Fiddlers’ front door.
Rutherford also said, because of this loss, the already fragile downtown economy will take a hit.
“It really just doesn’t help downtown Rawlins,” he said. “The guys and gals did well, (but) I feel bad for the owners and the employees.”
Robyn Taylor, owner of Three Fiddlers, was unable to be reached upon deadline.
According to Rutherford, the fire department will issue a press release stating the exact cause following the conclusion of an insurance investigation.
The Rawlins Times intends on providing further updates once they unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.