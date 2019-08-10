RAWLINS – An Iowa man arrested last month for possessing a stolen car pleaded not guilty on Friday in Carbon County District Court.
Adrain Swensen, 39, was originally apprehended on July 11 by the Rawlins Police Department for speeding near the intersection of W. Spruce and 15th streets.
According to court documents, Swensen was driving a 2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD – later valued at almost $15,000.
During the routine traffic stop, dispatch advised apprehending Officer Matthew Harnisch that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Salt Lake City. Swensen was then subsequently taken into investigative detention.
Upon questioning, Swensen admitted to authorities that he knew the car was reported stolen. He also said that the owner of the vehicle was his former boss, whom he claimed let him use it to drive to Iowa.
Swensen was subsequently taken to the Carbon County Jail for further processing, while the vehicle was towed.
A Salt Lake City detective later confirmed that Swensen had allegedly stole the vehicle using a key, and that the private owner of the vehicle denied Swensen permission to use the vehicle to drive to Iowa.
Swensen is charged with one felony count of Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property, which poses a 10-year maximum prison sentence and a possible $10,000 fine.
Swensen was also charged with three additional minor traffic offenses.
anabolic steroids Seized
RAWLINS – A Casper man caught with liquid anabolic steroids faces pleaded not guilty Friday in Carbon County District Court to two violations.
Carlos Salazar, 44, is charged with felony possession of testosterone, which poses up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to court records, Salazar was under watch for having a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
On June 18, Salazar was apprehended by authorities on Interstate 80 after they spent all day tailing him and trying to initiate a traffic stop.
Once Salazar was pulled over while heading westbound toward Rock Springs, he was immediately placed under arrest.
Once in custody, K-9 Riggs of the Rawlins Police Department was deployed and conducted a sniff test. Riggs alerted authorities of a positive indication for drugs.
Discovered during a subsequent roadside search of the vehicle was approximately one gram of suspected liquid anabolic steroids.
Also located in the vehicle Salazar was driving, according to court records, “protein powder, GNC supplements and free weights contained within Defendant’s clothing bag.”
“These items, coupled with the identification on the bottle, offered me more evidence that the liquid contained within the vial was, in fact, an anabolic steroid,” according to a DCI affidavit.
Salazar later admitted that the steroids were his.
