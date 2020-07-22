Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress.
Wyoming state house candidate, Jacquelin Wells (district 15), has committed support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge, according to a Tuesday press release. Wells is the first signer in this race. The primary election is scheduled for August 18, 2020.
