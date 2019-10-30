SARATOGA – The second of three sections of a 5,500 square-foot, one-story house passed down Bridge Street Friday morning in Saratoga.
The house had traveled out the back gate of the Old Baldy Club just east of Saratoga, from the area where it had been picked up. It then moved west along County Road 504 and Pic Pike Road to River Street, where it turned on to Bridge Street at the Legion building.
From there, the mobilized building continued west across the North Platte River bridge and through downtown Saratoga for the length of Bridge Street to its new home on property just west of Saratoga on County Road 500.
This home, built in the 1980s, was purchased this past summer, by Rocky and Janice Fiedor, with the requirement that it be moved this fall. The house is 66 feet wide and almost 100 feet long.
To move it required the house be cut into three pieces length wise. The two outside pieces are 21 feet wide. The center piece will be the most difficult to move, said Rocky. It is 24 feet wide and high enough that six power lines will have to be lifted so it can pass along that same route through downtown Saratoga.
After the center section arrives next week, the three pieces will be reassembled on its new foundation, and the house will then be remodeled “so we can live in it,” said Rocky.
“When it’s ready, we will then sell our two-story house in town and move to the country. A one-story house is better when you get older,” he added.
Moving a house is “really labor intensive,” said Rocky, with a marveled sound in his voice as he described watching the work needed to cut such a large house into three pieces and load it onto 100-foot transport beams.
“Each section had to be jacked up three times using hundreds of large wooden blocks,” he said.
It was then slid off its foundation on roller beams and then on to wheels so it could be transported to the new location. The process will then have to be reversed at the new property where a foundation has already been built and has been awaiting the building’s arrival.
Summit Trucking and House Moving of Laramie are the magicians who are pulling off this feat.
