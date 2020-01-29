Knights

In back, operators of the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County and members of the local Knights of Columbus chapter stand behind a lively group of children on Monday afternoon inside the club in Rawlins. This year, the club received a $1,700 donation from K of C.

 Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – Never underestimate the power of a raffle.

On Monday afternoon, the local Knights of Columbus chapter paid a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County in Rawlins, where they presented a $1,700 check.

