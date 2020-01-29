Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
In back, operators of the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County and members of the local Knights of Columbus chapter stand behind a lively group of children on Monday afternoon inside the club in Rawlins. This year, the club received a $1,700 donation from K of C.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
