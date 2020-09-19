RAWLINS — A Laramie man was arrested in Rawlins earlier this week on a slew of charges that could mean spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
Travis Wright, 48, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children, all of which come with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. This means Wright faces potentially 50 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
