RAWLINS – Although their physical book collections and computers are inaccessible at the moment, the Carbon County Library System continues to further connect with the communities they serve.
On Friday, public libraries across the county boosted their Wi-Fi capabilities, said CCLS executive director Jacob Mickelesen. The service is free and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“These boosters should let people get online from farther away,” Mickelsen told the Rawlins Times last week, “and most importantly, from inside their cars.”
Mickelsen said the boost is in response to novel coronavirus, which is directly responsible for having shuttered local library doors since mid-March. And for the Carbon County Library in Rawlins alone, the closure barred the average 100 to 120 daily visitors from entering the building.
In other words, so far this year every library in the county has experienced an almost 10% drop in normal foot traffic as well an almost 10% drop in circulation. In contract, last year, said Mickelsen, saw 74,000 physical items and 70,000 online items checked out by the public.
“I’d anticipate facing at least a 10% to 15% reduction,” Mickelsen said of this year’s circulation projections.
“The most core thing about a library is the book collection, and that is essentially inaccessible at the moment,” Mickelsen later added. “I thought I’d never see the day when the library would struggle to get books into people’s hands. That’s the number one thing we’ve done for 100 years.”
This stark reality can mean many things. Apart from inaccessibility to books, one impact thanks to the global pandemic is that some people don’t have access to personal computers or other internet-capable devices.
“Not everybody has a smartphone,” Mickelsen said.
Usually some people use library technology to search for jobs and apply for schooling, among other engagements.
“It’s a good place for people who are maybe on a fixed income and they don’t have that extra $40 to $100 a month,” Mickelsen said. “Or maybe it’s somebody who’s trying to get back on their feet and they need this resource so in the future they can afford their own internet.”
Meanwhile, the Rawlins library plays a critical role in providing space for communal gatherings. Story time for kids, yoga and gardening clubs, even alcoholics anonymous have had to endure the social side-effects of a global pandemic that, as of Tuesday, has killed almost 45,000 people in the U.S. alone. Mickelsen did say, however, that they’ve found recent success in providing Facebook story time, while the library system continues to find new ways to provide more adult-oriented activities online.
Library system staffers are also spending this odd interim time executing projects that normally wouldn’t get done when people were allowed inside their local library. Mickelsen said employees have “shifted” certain book sections. And with the Rawlins library set to move to the basement of the Carbon Building later this year, Mickelsen said they’re currently measuring collections to ensure the move goes smoothly.
Mickelsen said he’s even spending more time in the archives.
“I found out the official day the library was born,” he said. “August 7, 1925.”
Despite remaining busy, nowadays the Rawlins library, a space of 20,000 square feet, sees only six or less librarians in the place, with, again, zero visitors checking out and reading books, assembling in groups or accessing the computers.
“I miss people, both in my personal and professional life...” Mickelsen said. “I said four years ago, it’s the patrons that make the library. And it bums me out that I don’t get to talk to our regulars… it’s just kind of sad.”
CCLSY plans to offer the public curbside services after the coronavirus peaks, said Mickelsen. He does not, however, know when exactly libraries across the county will fully reopen.
