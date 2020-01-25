RAWLINS — It was a little surprising when the staff of the Carbon County Library System branch in Rawlins found out that a big move was in their future.

After nearly 40 years of being housed on the second floor of the Carbon Building, the library will at some point move down to the ground floor of the administrative building. While it will technically be physically smaller, CCLS executive director Jacob Mickelson believes this might be the best way to move the library forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.