The front entrance to the Carbon Building in Rawlins, which houses the Carbon County Public Library, photographed on Thursday. Using funds gathered from the sixth penny tax, the library will switch down to the basement of the Carbon Building.
Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times
Carbon County Library Executive Director Jacob Mickelsen organizes books in January 2018 at the Rawlins Branch Library.
RAWLINS — It was a little surprising when the staff of the Carbon County Library System branch in Rawlins found out that a big move was in their future.
After nearly 40 years of being housed on the second floor of the Carbon Building, the library will at some point move down to the ground floor of the administrative building. While it will technically be physically smaller, CCLS executive director Jacob Mickelson believes this might be the best way to move the library forward.
