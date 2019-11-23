Brush Creek LLC and the new owners of the long-planned Green Mountain Ski Area property along the forest service road to Hog Park, which is south of Encampment, are moving forward toward some “limited winter use” this year.
Brush Creek officials came before the Carbon County Commissioners with a request to be permitted to operate a daytime only “winter recreational guest services” on their property for this winter and the next.
This site is just off Forest Service Road 550 (the Hog Park Road) south of Encampment, four miles from Wyoming Highway 70 at Battle Creek Campground turnoff.
This presentation was given during Tuesday’s Commissioners meeting in Rawlins. It occurred during a lengthy discussion about the property with County Planning and Zoning Director Sid Fox.
This discussion has extended over two Commission meetings and included an executive session on this subject at the last meeting. Two Brush Creek representatives were present at Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions.
No action was taken on this topic by the Commissioners during the Tuesday meeting.
Brush Creek officials will continue to work with the County Planning and Zoning Department personnel to formalize this proposed winter use plan.
When set, this plan will be brought before the Commissioners again for a decision. This expected action will be at the Dec. 3 Commission meeting or possibly Dec. 17, according to Fox. Brush Creek is proposing to begin winter use by Dec. 20.
Brush Creek LLC, the owners of Brush Creek Ranch, purchased the full section of 640 acres that contains the long dormant proposed ski area on Green Mountain this past spring. This section of land is surrounded on all sides by U.S. Forest Service property of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
They received a County building permit and built four yurts for guest day use this past fall. They have also done a lot of work on the property this summer including some logging, said Fox.
During the presentation by Matt Kin-Miller with Brush Creek, he said, “We don’t know the mountain. This limited winter use plan will permit us to gain some experience there. We will be able to learn what is best for the area, what are the impacts of our operations.”
Winter season is estimated to be Dec. 1st through April 15, said Kin-Mill.
The plan is to operate the 4 yurts, built this fall, as warming huts for the Brush Creek Ranch guests – which is up to 30 – who will be visiting the property. They will be brought into the now-named Green Mountain Retreat for the day only. Activities will include cross country and alpine skiing, snow shoeing and snowmobiling. No overnight activities will be permitted.
Access to this property, which is four miles off Wyo. Hwy. 70 from the Battle Creek parking area, will only be by “authorized over the snow vehicles,” according to District Ranger Jason Armbruster.
