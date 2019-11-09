SARATOGA – Several power lines had to be lifted so the third and center part of the Fiedor home could moved along Bridge Street through Saratoga on early Monday morning.
Like the earlier two pieces, already moved, it traveled out the back gate of the Old Baldy Club and on to County Road 504. There, it turned west and traveled the two miles along 504, Pic Pike Road and River Street to the American Legion building. From there it continued west for the length of Bridge street toward its new home, just west of Saratoga, on County Road 500.
The center portion of this 5,500-square-foot house is the largest part of the three-piece move and weighs in at some 62 tons. It is 24 feet wide, 24.5 feet high and nearly 100 feet long.
The building’s height required the lifting of at least 6 electric lines, whose height is only 25 feet, by the crews from Carbon Power and Light. The closure of the south side of two blocks of downtown Bridge Street by town employees was also needed to allow safe passage as well as a police escort along Bridge Street.
Because of the difficulty of moving the three-phase power lines along County Road 500 in front of the new home site, the building’s travel route was altered to go south along 13th Street, before turning west again to permit entry on to the property off County Road 385, thus avoiding this high voltage line.
Because of the early winter weather in Saratoga, this rerouting added an extra wrinkle to this move. Thirteenth Street between Bridge and Elm has an incline of several percent facing north and was icy, snow packed and slick. This resulted in the pull truck spinning out and the house getting stuck under the power lines for about 30 minutes.
Finally, some ice melt was placed under all the many tires of both the tow truck, the pull truck and the trailer wheels. With lots of spinning wheels, the house moved out from under the power line and continued its trip.
Upon reaching its new home this center section was then backed up to the middle of the foundation and left until later in the week when the resetting of this house will begin.
After being reset, Dan Smith the owner of Summit Trucking and Housemoving and his two sons Turner and Tucker, all of Laramie, will do the structural work needed to reattach the roof, floors and walls of the three pieces back into one building. With that the move will be finished. The finish work will be left to another contractor, said Smith.
