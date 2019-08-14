RAWLINS – People always wonder how much money’s being thrown around during the livestock sale at the Carbon County Fair.
Well, the figures are in, and as the auctioneer excitedly rattled off starting prices on Friday inside the Carbon County Fairgrounds Multi-Plex, it’s obvious various companies and entities were willing to outbid each other.
During this year’s sale, a grand total of $483,182.50 was spent on livestock.
For beef, a total of $250,570.50 was sold, which includes 52,485 pounds.
For swine, a total of $168,094 was sold, which includes 15,742 pounds.
For sheep, a total of $59,893 was sold, which includes 3,044 pounds.
For goats, a total of $3,925 was sold (sold by the head pen of three).
For chickens, a total of $700 was sold (sold by the head pen of three).
More photos from this year’s livestock sale can be found on A6.
