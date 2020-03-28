RAWLINS – Before long, a local charitable organization could face tougher times trying to feed families in need, according to one volunteer.
Mary Kay Albrechtson, president of the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Rawlins, said novel coronavirus virus, or CORVID-19, has led to an increase in callers. Due to “stay at home” orders sprouting up across the country, people are becoming more and more uncertain over how they’ll sustain themselves.
In turn, the average volume of Carbon County residents requesting these items has recently at times doubled or tripled, Albrechtson said.
“Because we also are having a hard time purchasing food and with the volume of calls increasing, we will run out of food quite soon,” Albrechtson told the Rawlins Times on Monday. “We are working on different avenues to purchase food, but as stated, the food is simply not there to purchase.”
Rawlins has two major groceries in town – City Market and Walmart – as well as various small markets, like Family Dollar and gas stations. But much like the current state of grocery shelves across the U.S., local supply visibly dwindles.
“Several people have called, asking for milk and diapers. Sadly, we’re unable to purchase these items,” Albrechtson said. “Our logo is ‘Neighbors helping neighbors,’ so it’ll be hard to turn people away, if we run out of food.”
Another problem is staggering unemployment. On Thursday, the Labor Department said the week of March 14 alone saw 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment benefits. In Wyoming, DOL officials saw 517 initial claims in one week.
At the local level, the Rawlins Department of Workforce Services office couldn’t provide exact initial filing stats on Thursday. They did say, however, the area has suffered many recent layoffs.
This job-loss trend poses an adverse impact on the food pantry, Albrechtson said.
“It’s especially hard right now because many new people are without a paying job, since businesses are having to shut down, so more people need our services,” she explained. “And then, of course, we cannot get any extra food to help them.”
Because of this impending reality, Albrechtson said organization volunteers worry the food pantry, which has provided the public thousands of food baskets since its inception more than 30 years ago, will in fact temporarily shutter.
But on Thursday afternoon, the atmosphere at St. Vincent was far from listless. Having just received a morning shipment of goods, numerous volunteers scurried inside the pantry’s stainless-steel kitchen, assembling cardboard boxes and taking call-in orders.
And although medical professionals across the globe warn that older generations are more susceptible to coronavirus-related death, local “old timers” are still rolling up their sleeves.
“Most of our volunteers are in the high risk age group and I’m trying to keep them home and am finding substitutes that can fill in during this time,” Albrechtson said. “It’s hard to ask someone new to come in and possibly be exposed to a virus.”
G.T. Larson, 84, a 20-year St. Vincent volunteer who’s also a former U.S. Navy man and a retired oil refinery worker, hasn’t taken no for an answer. He was working hard at the pantry on Thursday.
“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We’ve never had anything like this.”
And dealing with a countrywide medical mask shortage, the volunteers, including Larson, were forced to blanket their noses and mouths with makeshift face covers sewn together by local seamstresses. So far, said Albrechtson, local stitchers are tasked with the creation of more than 50 masks, which are also to be donated to Walmart and City Market for employee use.
In response to a question asking if a worldwide virus and its inherent shortage of masks scared him, Larson casually noted that he was born during the Great Depression. In other words, he’s made it this far, and he’s confident in American perseverance.
“We’re the United States of America,” he said. “We’re going to come out on top of this, that’s for sure.”
To donate food and supplies, or to pick up a food basket, call St. Vincent de Paul at 307-324-7002.
People who plan on receiving a basket are asked to wait in their vehicles, which they can park just outside of the pantry kitchen, located at 222 W. Spruce St.
