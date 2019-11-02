RAWLINS – Amid the vast educational opportunities provided by America’s public school system, administrators and teachers alike acknowledge the power of students taking dual and concurrent college credits.
An earlier start on higher education only opens more doors, many will argue.
For high school upperclassmen in the Carbon County School District 1 system, they too acknowledge the power of academic preparation and advancement.
Last week, Jennifer Moore, a student services coordinator at Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins, reported to the school board that 42 students between Rawlins’ two local high schools have currently amassed this semester 192 dual college credit hours.
Additionally, when last year’s seniors turned their tassels to the other side, they garnered 518 total dual enrollment college credit hours. To put things in perspective, 2017 grads saw 229 dual credit hours.
For concurrent college credits so far this semester, Moore said 30 Rawlins students have accrued 81 hours. This about a 33% increase compared to 2019 spring semester.
“That’s been great to see that growing,” Moore said.
Little Snake River Valley school is no different. Although a tad less populated on the student body side, Moore reported a total of 16 students who’ve already amassed this semester 66 dual enrollment credit hours.
According to the figures, 2018’s graduating LSRV class totalled 225 hours of dual enrollment credits, which was a substantial increase from 2017’s 65 hours.
How the dual, concurrent systems – which are free to students and parents – works, it’s based in accordance with the higher education center and a partnership with Western Wyoming Community College of Rock Springs.
For dual credits, Moore reported that high school students either take online or on-site Western Wyoming courses directly through the higher education center. With just about every college level subject under the sun, students take one period a day to go to the center take these courses inside what more or less resembles the atmosphere found in a college library.
For concurrent credits, on-site only classes are taught by college-approved high school teachers. This means a student can kill two birds with one stone by earning both high school and college credits in one classroom.
And many of the instructors are already familiar faces. Dr. David Throgmorton, longtime higher education executive director, teaches sociology and criminal justice. Cooperative high school principal Travis Moore instructs English.
As to how this is all paid for, since the summer of 2018, with costs attached to tuition, various fees and books, the district and the higher education center have combined for a 68,486.78 bill to keep their college credit opportunities alive.
But for the credit programs and the center itself, an institution funded by the inception of three respective mill levies between 1985 and 2000, they encountered a slight problem in 2018.
“At that time our dual enrollment program had been expanding and expanding,” Jennifer Moore said, “and our budget had been cut.”
In response, the school approved to limit paying for some of the classes, she added. But, the district still stepped up to defray what costs they can, and there are still almost 20 respective college subjects for students to receive credits.
The experience, according to Jennifer Moore’s presentation, “creates a bridge between high school and college,” while it teaches “students time management and additional responsibility.”
“Just watching these students, watching them grow, watching their confidence levels build, it’s amazing,” Moore said. “They learn the language of college, they know how it’s going to be different.”
“It’s great when they come back and visit us and kind of tell us how their college experience has been or how it’s been better, because they’ve been able to have these experiences.”
Moving forward, the higher education center looks to implement further educational opportunities. This includes things like starting a peer tutoring center, offering “zoomed” classes to LSRV students and adding further connections for students with Western Wyoming, among others, Jennifer Moore reported.
