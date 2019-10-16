RAWLINS – Lea Pace, a local mother of five, has two separate Halloween candy baskets at her house.
The first one, which contains the tasty usual suspects, like Twix, Kit Kat, Snickers, is reserved for her boys, whom are free to eat what they want under complete impunity.
The second one, which contains candy allergy alternatives, is reserved for her 2-year-old daughter Harper, who was just recently diagnosed with having a peanut allergy.
Such an affliction, said Pace, is why she’s now advising people in Rawlins to provide in all their Halloween festivities this year food allergy alternatives. Sparked by the TEAL Pumpkin Project, a worldwide movement to create a safer, happier Halloween for all kids, Pace intends to educate people so as they don’t perhaps learn the hard way.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, 5.6 million children in U.S are allergic to one of the eight food allergens – soybeans, milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat. Of that figure, 2.24 million are allergic to more than one of these food products.
And if an unsuspecting kid accidentally consumes these products, sometimes they consequently suffer from anaphylaxis, which can restrict airways in the lungs, lower blood pressure, induce shock and eventually suffocate by swelling of the throat.
When this happens, people are forced to use an EpiPen, which is an on-the-spot injection of the drug epinephrine, which counters the effects of an allergic reaction.
Each year, however, the FDA states, emergency rooms fill with 30,000 anaphylaxis patients, overnight hospital visits see 2,000 patients… even allergy-related deaths spawn up to 150 kids.
“That allergy reaction tends to grow,” Pace told the Rawlins Times on Oct. 9. “It can, at the very most, turn into anaphylaxis, which is when the breathing pretty much stops, the heart rate drops.”
“That’s more than a hospital visit,” she added. “That’s a hospital stay.”
THE SCARE
Pace had no idea what was wrong with her daughter.
At just 18 months old, Harper still needed to be nursed, but for some reason she exhibited ill reactions to the regimen of nutrients. Pace said her baby daughter’s stomach didn’t feel good and that she’d become backed up for days, while she’d also become gassy.
In response, Pace said she changed her own diet.
“I cut everything out of my system,” Pace said. “I was living off dried cereals, fruits and vegetables, yogurt and peanut butter.”
Eventually, Pace said, her daughter’s suffering didn’t let up, and a subsequent allergy “poke test” conducted in Casper revealed that Harper’s health issues were spurred from an allergic reaction to peanuts.
Within 20 minutes of being pricked by a small needle containing the allergen, Pace added, the reaction “swelled down (Harper’s) face.”
And ever since the diagnosis, Pace has had to deal with a bit more anxiety. Every food label must be read carefully. Meanwhile, since Harper is a wiz at finding loose chocolate, Pace’s fiance, John Allen, has to keep a secret stash of Reece’s Pieces in his truck.
But, the fact that she now knows her daughter is allergic to peanut-based foods, maybe their family can now leave the isolation of their house a tad more often.
“If it means I can travel out of town with my daughter and not listen to her scream, or we can sit down and eat and have her not act like somebody is stabbing her in the stomach at 18 months,” Pace said, “I’ll take it.”
There is still one problem, however.
Per the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, food and candy companies are only federally required to label products that are made with either one or all of the eight allergen-based ingredients. On the other hand, companies are not legally required to label any products in which have been cross contaminated.
So if a type of allergen-free candy somehow comes into contact with milk or soy, it still won’t be labeled on the package.
Pace says that mothers with kids afflicted with food allergies have greater risks for increases in high blood pressure and social mental stresses.
She just can never fully know what’s inside the foods her daughter’s consuming.
ADDING PRECAUTIONS
Despite fears, this year the City of Rawlins won’t not be equipped with a few precautions.
Various businesses participating in the annual “Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets,” an event where kids gather on Halloween day to enjoy an ambrosia of free candy in downtown Rawlins, will be providing a “TEAL Pumpkin” option for kids who suffer from food allergies.
All a kid’s got to do is let the candy provider know that they can’t eat certain candies.
“This is our first year,” said Angie Iacovetto, DDA/Main Street project coordinator, of the TEAL option. “Kids will have to let (businesses) know that they are a TEAL.”
The event is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in downtown Rawlins.
Meanwhile, said Pace, she is currently devising a map which points out all the houses in Rawlins that will be providing food alternatives – certain candies, toys – on Halloween. The Rawlins Times will publish the map once it’s available.
As for people looking to purchase candy alternatives, Pace says they can visit www.orientaltrading.com, an online merchant that sells party supplies.
Again, as to why she wants TEAL options this Halloween, Pace said she just wants some kids to be more included and to have fun.
“I’m attempting to promote not necessarily a change,” Pace said, “but an addition to what people are already doing.”
