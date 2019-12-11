SARATOGA – In a rural area, being the CEO of a Chamber of Commerce means servant leadership, and giving back to a community that gives so much.
Stacy Crimmins has embodied this since 2003 as the Chief Executive Officer for the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce. Her job is rarely one with regular hours or one that stays at the office, but has made for a rewarding and worthwhile lifestyle.
Crimmins announced this month that she will retire in 2020, leaving her position by next summer. Under her leadership, the community has experienced a slow but steady two percent sustainable growth rate, and Crimmins said she is excited to see what will come under new leadership.
“Stacy is so easy and wonderful to work with,” Laurie Forster with Town and Country Realty said. “She is so talented, she listens well and is a really good team member. It is going to be really big shoes to fill. We are going to miss her.”
Crimmins said that, physically, the valley has not grown significantly in her time, but that was never the goal.
“In the world economy today, keeping small towns alive is a huge accomplishment,” she said. “The fact that these three communities (Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside) are thriving is a big success.”
The Upper North Platte River Valley is a destination, she said, and is often isolated from the outside world. This can be a blessing and a curse.
“Because of our two seasonal passes, and especially during our winters, we are a destination,” she said. “Isolation is a good thing and it is a bad thing. You can’t go to an art museum with new exhibits, but the isolation is what insulates us from a lot of the other stuff that goes on in the rest of the world. The economic downturn of 2008, we didn’t see it as soon and it never hit as hard here.”
In her 16 years at the Chamber, Crimmins said she worked with 180 new businesses —some of which have come and gone, but all mean that the valley is strong. The Chamber hosts two signature events, the Steiney Cup and the Ice Fishing Derby, which have been going for 25 and 37 years, respectively.
“They’re a gold standard of events around the state. We were the first brew festival in the state, and the Fishing Derby is a mainstay event,” Crimmins said.
She intentionally pared down Chamber events to those that would have an economic impact on the community without depleting the Chamber’s resources, she said.
“When I started, there were 10 or 12 events the Chamber was in charge of,” she said. “The real purpose of the Chamber of Commerce is not to be an event planner, it is for the businesses that are members and to help the economy thrive.”
That said, when you’re the Chamber in a rural area, you have to wear all the hats, Crimmins said.
“We do have do have an economic development corporation in the county and a lodging tax board that does tourism in the county, and we work with them and have strong partnerships,” Crimmins said. “But we have to do a lot on our own too. Being a smaller chamber with a smaller budget, we have to wear a lot of hats.
“When you’ve seen one chamber, you’ve seen one chamber. Thermopolis and Lusk or Pinedale — they are all very, very different, and we all do things differently,” she added.
One day, Crimmins might be at a water and sewer joint powers board and the next, she might be working alongside a crew from Sports Illustrated taking photos at the Grand Encampment Museum.
“There are crazy things that have landed in our laps, but they have not come from nowhere,” she said. “There is structure, infrastructure, a family-friendly atmosphere here. That, we built. It didn’t just happen.”
Saratoga is well known for its hot springs and for the Hotel Wolf, but not by accident.
“That came from a lot of hard work,” she said.
Russell Waldner, general manager for Carbon Power and Light, said that Crimmins is always prepared for anything to happen, and if she isn’t prepared, no one knows it.
“One thing I always admired was that if something confrontational happened, she stepped up and handled it,” Waldener said. “She was always calm about whatever was going on. I am sure it is like the duck under water, she was going crazy underneath, but no one else knew it.”
During her time, Crimmins has worked with over 56 directors, held a 94 percent membership retention rate, on-boarded over 180 new members and holds a 60 percent business saturation rate. The sustainability of the organization has improved under Crimmins’ direction, having increased the organization’s savings balance 1100 percent and the budget by 140 percent.
Alyson Sneddon, owner of The Red Wagon in Encampment, said Crimmins is always informed about issues important to the valley and its residents.
“She worked tirelessly to market our valley, bringing people from all parts of the country and world to experience what we enjoy about being here,” Sneddon said. “She developed many working relationships we have all benefited from — and she made a lot of friends as well — during her time at the chamber.”
It matters that the area have people like Crimmins, who are willing to work hard to make the valley a better place, Sneddon said.
“We will miss her and her work at the chamber, but she is still here in our valley and very much a part of our community. I can’t wait to see what she does next,” Sneddon said.
Accomplishments of the organization under Crimmins’ tenure include a new tiered dues structure (Hometown Heroes), new use of technology and social media, and new programs and events such as the Business Career Day, Leaders Luncheons, Festival of Trees, Leadership Carbon County and the Joe Pickett Tours. Crimmins steered the Town of Saratoga Master Plan, championed the effort for broadband expansion in Saratoga, and strengthened the Great Divide Economic Development Coalition serving as Secretary since 2009. She has served on the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors since 2013 and served as President in 2015.
Crimmins earned certification from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute of Organization Management in 2014. The four-year program is one the nation’s premier training program for chamber of commerce professionals. Crimmins was recognized as the 2016 Wyoming Jaycees “Partner of the Year” after she led the organization in forming a young professionals’ group; the Platte Valley Jaycess.
“Stacy has been a huge asset to this organization and we cannot thank her enough for all the time and talent she has put into running the Chamber. We are so appreciative for Stacy’s organizational skills, vision, and community involvement and we have a big job ahead of us. We will greatly miss her leadership and contribution to the organization,” Board Chair Jonathan Schnal said.
The Board is currently seeking applications for both the CEO position and the Member Services Manager position.
