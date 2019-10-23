CARBON COUNTY – Encampment Search and Rescue, as well the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and Classic Air Medical located a lost hunter on Thursday near Jack Creek, in the Platte River Valley.
According to recent press release, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. from the Colorado State Patrol concerning 56-year-old male Kevin McDonald.
“(McDonald complained that he felt weak and had no food or water,” the release states.
McDonald was located at 2:30 a.m. and helicoptered to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
His condition was unreported.
