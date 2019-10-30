CARBON COUNTY – “The search for 44-year-old Mark Anthony Strittmater (in the Sierra Madres south of Rawlins) was suspended on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m.,” according to a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office press release.
In this final day of searching, “cadaver dogs were utilized … (and the) Civil Air Patrol from Pinedale (returned) to assist again” as well as individuals searching on foot.
Sheriff Archie Roybal thanked all the Sheriffs office personal, agencies and volunteers involved in the search “for all of their hard work and dedication” during the eight-day search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.