CARBON COUNTY — A Rawlins man has filed a wrongful death petition after his father was struck by a car last year.
Leo P. Montoya Jr. filed the petition in district court on Oct. 3 with his Cheyenne-based attorney, Sean W. Scoggin. Montoya Jr. is looking for the court to appoint him a wrongful death representative for the purposes of bringing forth a lawsuit in regards to his father’s death.
Leo P. Montoya Sr., of Rawlins, was struck by a car on Aug. 9, 2018. It is said the collision was due to the negligence of Betty Jean Rutledge, also a Rawlins resident. Montoya Sr. was 67 at the time of his death. He is survived by his three children, Sonya Montoya of Idaho, Zoe Roberts of Colorado and Montoya Jr.
A story by the radio station KGAB that was released last year stated that Montoya Sr. was riding a motorcycle and Rutledge was driving an SUV. The Wyoming Highway Patrol told the station that Rutledge didn’t see Montoya approaching on his motorcycle and turned in front of him. Montoya Sr. wasn’t wearing a helmet and died from his injuries. The collision occurred at the intersection of West Spruce Street and Third Street in Rawlins.
If the petition is granted, Montoya Jr. will likely bring a lawsuit against Rutledge.
A call placed to Scoggin went unreturned by press time.
