CARBON COUNTY – A Texas man was found dead in a deep ravine last week near the Colorado border, according to a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Following a two-day search, the body of Gerry Slusher, 52, of The Colony, Tex. was discovered on Nov. 26. The release states that Slusher had gotten into a car accident on Highway 70 the day before.
Carbon County Sheriff Lieutenant Brian Lally spoke with Slusher the day of the accident, the release continues. Slusher reported to Lally he had “walked away from his vehicle that had caught on fire and became lost.”
A sheriff’s command post was established that afternoon on County Road 501 near Savery and the Baggs Search and Rescue team was called out. Air search assets were contacted but were unable to fly due to inclement weather, the release states.
Lally received “several different GPS coordinates” from Slusher during the search.
The cause of death was “exposure to the elements,” according to Carbon County Coroner Paul Zamora’s preliminary report.
He was approximately 1&1/2 miles from his vehicle, which was found in southern Carbon County “near the intersection of County Roads 503 and 752” approximately six miles north of the Dixon airport along Cottonwood Creek.
(0) comments
