CARBON COUNTY – A man who worked in Carbon County died late this week due to complications with novel coronavirus, Carbon County Public Health said in a Friday morning press release.
The man, who’s name was unreported, was diagnosed with the virus in April, the release states.
“He is NOT a Carbon County resident so his numbers will NOT be reflected locally,” said local public health PIO Jacquelin Wells. “He was working in Carbon County at the time he was diagnosed at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.”
The release did not state whether he died in Carbon County.
“We wish to send condolences to his family, coworkers, and loved ones,” Wells said.
Two coronavirus-related deaths are now associated with Carbon County.
Between Wednesday and Friday, two additional people were diagnosed with the virus, said Wells. The first person is an adult male over the age of 50. He is a resident of the county.
Two other individuals in connection with the confirmed positive individual are also sick and are considered probable cases,” Wells said in a Wednesday press release. “The State of Wyoming along with the local Public Health will be doing case investigations at this time.”
The second person diagnosed with the virus, said Wells, is over the age of 40. He is also a Carbon County resident.
“He was in direct contact with the other recent case and had been previously identified as probable,” Wells said in a Friday press release. “One other individual in connection with the confirmed positive individuals is also sick and is considered a probable case.”
As of Friday press time, seven of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the county have made full recoveries.
“Carbon County Public Health is currently investigating 191 COVID-19 like illness cases, 144 of those have recovered,” Wells stated. “We have had four positive non- local residents with COVID-19. Three of which have recovered. The fourth is still hospitalized.”
