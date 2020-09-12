Medical

CARBON COUNTY – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and Align, a business management consulting firm in Cheyenne, have partnered together to send out a community needs assessment to residents in Carbon County.

The surveys were sent out to mailboxes this week, but residents can also fill out the assessment online. The surveys should be completed and returned by Sept. 15.

